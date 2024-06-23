Previous
RIP Callum by jamibann
Photo 3888

RIP Callum

We 'met' Callum in the Beinn Eighe car park at Glencoe, two years ago. I took a couple of pictures of him, but never posted them as he was a pretty scruffy looking specimen. It was pretty obvious that he was a wild deer, who had found a comfortable space to hang out, and where there was food aplenty. I kind of felt sorry for him, not being out in the high hills with his fellow deer.

Anyway, I read in the local paper yesterday, with a touch of sadness, that Callum has been put down because of the state of his health. He'll be missed in Glencoe.

RIP Callum.
Issi Bannerman

