Mount Adams and Mount Hood from Camp Muir by jamibann
Mount Adams and Mount Hood from Camp Muir

Taffy's @taffy post of Mount Hood yesterday inspired me to post this photo of dad's from 1967. It's taken at Camp Muir in Mount Rainier National Park. This was their base for climbing Mount Rainier - at 14,411 ft, the highest mountain in Washington State - and the Cowlitz Glacier (on south east flank of Mount Rainier). Dad did also climb Mount Adams (12,281 ft) when he was in the U.S., but I'm not sure about Mount Hood (11,249 ft - Oregon's highest mountain).

I believe Mount Adams is on the left of the image, and Mount Hood further in the distance, on the right.

Thank you Taffy for giving me the opportunity to have another rummage through dad's slides. Something I love to do!
Christina ace
Wow he certainly was an adventurer!
June 24th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Oh I love this so much. Great story telling
It’s so nice to look through old photographs
June 24th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow..... you are your father's daughter 😊
June 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Now I know why you are such a great Munro bagger, you must have inherited it from your dad! Such a fabulous story telling image.
June 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a wonderful memory!
June 24th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Beautiful. That feeling of analog photo is so nice.
June 24th, 2024  
