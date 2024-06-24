Mount Adams and Mount Hood from Camp Muir

Taffy's @taffy post of Mount Hood yesterday inspired me to post this photo of dad's from 1967. It's taken at Camp Muir in Mount Rainier National Park. This was their base for climbing Mount Rainier - at 14,411 ft, the highest mountain in Washington State - and the Cowlitz Glacier (on south east flank of Mount Rainier). Dad did also climb Mount Adams (12,281 ft) when he was in the U.S., but I'm not sure about Mount Hood (11,249 ft - Oregon's highest mountain).
I believe Mount Adams is on the left of the image, and Mount Hood further in the distance, on the right.
Thank you Taffy for giving me the opportunity to have another rummage through dad's slides. Something I love to do!
It’s so nice to look through old photographs