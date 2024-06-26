Three Men in a Boat

I walked around Loch Muick on Monday with the regular walking group. It was by far the best weather day of the year, so far. 28 degrees in the car park when we got back. However, there was a refreshing wind blowing all around the loch (which I think you can see by the ripples on the water), so we didn't suffer too much in the heat. Two ladies went in for a swim - they both said it was very cold though, and they are regular cold water swimmers.



There are two boathouses on the loch, but it's quite rare to see a boat out there fishing. This one was, and I liked the way it was framed by the trees. The men gave us a big wave as we walked by!

