Nuart Tour 2024

I had my annual trip into Aberdeen today to meet with friends Joan and June to see the Nuart 2024 street art. It did not disappoint. I loved this one by CBLOXX (UK) - the face and the landscapes of Scotland. So much to look at. We stood there for ages. The little white car turned up, and I liked it in the image for perspective. 2 girls got out, took a photo of the street art and then moved on! Such a beautiful piece of art, just behind the old John Lewis building.