June, Issi & Joan by jamibann
Photo 3893

June, Issi & Joan

An obligatory annual selfie photo of the 3 of us (taken in the window of the Maritime Museum) as we wandered around Aberdeen searching out the new pieces of Street Art. I've known these girls since we worked for Total in Aberdeen in the 80s. Joan in the Documentation Centre, June in Finance and me in PR and HR. Funnily enough, the three of us married men who also worked at Total (a safety engineer, an inspection engineer and a drilling engineer) and we all ended up living in some weird and wonderful places, through work with Total. We've all lived in Pau in France. Joan and I have lived in Balikpapan in Indonesia. Joan and June have both lived in Angola. And we've all lived in Paris at various stages in our lives. We're now all retired - June to Aberdeen, Joan to Les Allues in the French Alps, and me to Ballater! We always have so much to talk about. :-) You can see it was a bit windy yesterday!
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1066% complete

eDorre ace
What a great shot and nifty narrative!
June 28th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Lovely photo of you and your friends, what a history you have together! I like the overall blueness of this image, well done on a great selfie.
June 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha, that's cute! Sounds like you are having a lot of fun on your trip
June 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful narrative to accompany this beautiful selfie.
June 28th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Well done
June 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot. You have such an interesting history together and no doubt lots to talk about.
June 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a great friendship you three have. Lovely image.
June 28th, 2024  
