June, Issi & Joan

An obligatory annual selfie photo of the 3 of us (taken in the window of the Maritime Museum) as we wandered around Aberdeen searching out the new pieces of Street Art. I've known these girls since we worked for Total in Aberdeen in the 80s. Joan in the Documentation Centre, June in Finance and me in PR and HR. Funnily enough, the three of us married men who also worked at Total (a safety engineer, an inspection engineer and a drilling engineer) and we all ended up living in some weird and wonderful places, through work with Total. We've all lived in Pau in France. Joan and I have lived in Balikpapan in Indonesia. Joan and June have both lived in Angola. And we've all lived in Paris at various stages in our lives. We're now all retired - June to Aberdeen, Joan to Les Allues in the French Alps, and me to Ballater! We always have so much to talk about. :-) You can see it was a bit windy yesterday!