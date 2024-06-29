Previous
I am the Keeper of Magic by jamibann
I loved this large piece of art on the side of a tall building down by Aberdeen Harbour - done by HERA (Jasmin Siddiqui), a German-Pakistani painter. The eyes definitely have it, for me. Nuart 2024.
Wow, this is fabulous!
