Previous
Photo 3894
I am the Keeper of Magic
I loved this large piece of art on the side of a tall building down by Aberdeen Harbour - done by HERA (Jasmin Siddiqui), a German-Pakistani painter. The eyes definitely have it, for me. Nuart 2024.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3894
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
27th June 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is fabulous!
June 29th, 2024
