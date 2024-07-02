Ridge Walker

Well, as predicted, weather was not good yesterday. However, it was better in the afternoon, so we fought our inner 'early morning' selves, and started out walking after lunch, knowing that there was plenty of daylight. It was well worth the wait, as the weather was basically good with some cloud cover on the tops. So, we got yesterday's planned Munros, getting back to our little pod by 8pm.



I rather liked this photo of John walking back towards me over the summit ridge of our first hill of the day - Binnein Mor.



Today is another bad weather day, and it's looking like a rest day with perhaps a trip to Oban.