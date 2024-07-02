Previous
Ridge Walker by jamibann
Photo 3897

Ridge Walker

Well, as predicted, weather was not good yesterday. However, it was better in the afternoon, so we fought our inner 'early morning' selves, and started out walking after lunch, knowing that there was plenty of daylight. It was well worth the wait, as the weather was basically good with some cloud cover on the tops. So, we got yesterday's planned Munros, getting back to our little pod by 8pm.

I rather liked this photo of John walking back towards me over the summit ridge of our first hill of the day - Binnein Mor.

Today is another bad weather day, and it's looking like a rest day with perhaps a trip to Oban.
ace
julia
Great photo but it does look a bit treatureous...
July 2nd, 2024  
haskar
A very atmospheric hike. Do you follow marked trails? It's easy to get lost in such a fog.
July 2nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles
That’s just an amazing photo Issi…it looks very scary to non climbers like me. John is coming out of nowhere, you must have walked along there too! Hats off to you both! Fair weather climbing is one thing but this foggy scene is another! Big fave.
July 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
@haskar There are very few marked trails in Scotland, other than paths which help on some mountains. For us, it's all about reading and re-reading the route plan, maps, compass, and the phone as back up. We are very careful when visibility is reduced - it would be easy to take the wrong ridge, or simply just get lost, as you say.
July 2nd, 2024  
