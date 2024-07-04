Previous
Corpach Shipwreck by jamibann
Photo 3899

Corpach Shipwreck

Yesterday morning we went to Corpach to see the shipwreck there. It has a fascinating history. A fishing vessel, the MV Dayspring was built in 1975. It was later renamed the Golden Harvest when it moved to Northern Ireland to continue its fishing life. In the early 2000s it returned to Scotland and was moored at Kinlochleven - it was going to be converted into a floating sea food restaurant, but that never happened. In 2009 it was moved to Camusnagaul Bay on Loch Linnhe where numerous repairs were made. Then in 2011, in a big storm, the vessel's raiser chain failed, and it was torn from its mooring. The local coastguard controlled the landing of the vessel on the beach between Corpach and Caol. It's been there ever since.

In the afternoon we tried to get a Munro. Game over after about 5km. Waters in spate, too difficult/dangerous to cross. Return to base. This is supposed to be summer!

4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1068% complete

JackieR ace
So sad to see.
July 4th, 2024  
julia ace
A bit of a sad sight.. really not that old a boat. Bad luck on your conquering a Munro..
July 4th, 2024  
Brigette ace
that is a very sad history and here it is now...
July 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh what a sad state to end in. Poor lovely boat.
Sorry about your Munro! Better luck next time.
July 4th, 2024  
