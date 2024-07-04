Corpach Shipwreck

Yesterday morning we went to Corpach to see the shipwreck there. It has a fascinating history. A fishing vessel, the MV Dayspring was built in 1975. It was later renamed the Golden Harvest when it moved to Northern Ireland to continue its fishing life. In the early 2000s it returned to Scotland and was moored at Kinlochleven - it was going to be converted into a floating sea food restaurant, but that never happened. In 2009 it was moved to Camusnagaul Bay on Loch Linnhe where numerous repairs were made. Then in 2011, in a big storm, the vessel's raiser chain failed, and it was torn from its mooring. The local coastguard controlled the landing of the vessel on the beach between Corpach and Caol. It's been there ever since.



In the afternoon we tried to get a Munro. Game over after about 5km. Waters in spate, too difficult/dangerous to cross. Return to base. This is supposed to be summer!



