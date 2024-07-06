Ring of Steall

So, 8.30 am yesterday, decision taken. We're doing it! Out the door by 9 am and walking by 9.30. We decided it was wimpy to go home!



We started out with a 5 km walk, then the crossing of the Nevis river by yesterday's steel-cable bridge, then a river crossing (above) then a very boggy patch, and finally onto the slopes of our first Munro of the day! The weather was misty, rainy, foggy and definitely not warm, but it was a decent walking day, and so we made the right decision. All four Munros (and a demoted Munro) done, so very happy with that result. It was a beautiful walk, despite not having the views. Lovely ridges and lots of interesting topography. And to top off a good day, we were back in time to have a lovely dinner at the hotel connected to our pods.



Weather much better here today, but we need to get home!



It's 13 years today since my lovely mum left us. Thinking about her today.