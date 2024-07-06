Previous
Ring of Steall by jamibann
Photo 3901

Ring of Steall

So, 8.30 am yesterday, decision taken. We're doing it! Out the door by 9 am and walking by 9.30. We decided it was wimpy to go home!

We started out with a 5 km walk, then the crossing of the Nevis river by yesterday's steel-cable bridge, then a river crossing (above) then a very boggy patch, and finally onto the slopes of our first Munro of the day! The weather was misty, rainy, foggy and definitely not warm, but it was a decent walking day, and so we made the right decision. All four Munros (and a demoted Munro) done, so very happy with that result. It was a beautiful walk, despite not having the views. Lovely ridges and lots of interesting topography. And to top off a good day, we were back in time to have a lovely dinner at the hotel connected to our pods.

Weather much better here today, but we need to get home!

It's 13 years today since my lovely mum left us. Thinking about her today.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1068% complete

View this month »

julia ace
That does look chilly.. Good for you both.
Always a day of memories and these anniversaries..
July 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well done on your achievement, that water does look rather chilly though. I love the clarity and movement of the water as it swirls around John's legs.
Funny how these anniversaries always bring back such good memories. Will you be seeing your Dad?
July 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Well done indeedy!
And kindest thoughts with you and your memories today ❤️
July 6th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Great work in such mixed weather and underfoot conditions.
July 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Never too old to have a paddle!! Great capture….i always search for your photos when I get up as you’re always up to something interesting! Terrific achievement, you must have eaten & slept well last night! Good to remember our loved ones but the day is always extra special.
July 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
You guys are amazing.
July 6th, 2024  
