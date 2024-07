Onich

A beautiful calm morning as we packed up to leave our wee pod and head for home. Because of the smoke detector incident on our first night, the hotel offered us our dinner yesterday evening, which I thought was extremely kind of them. A lovely gesture. Plus our new pod was actually better than our previous one - better internet and slightly larger. Definitely worth the late night pack up and move!



John went for a swim before leaving. I did not. I just took a few photos. :-)