Devil's Ridge, Mamores

I'm taking you back to the Mamores, and the Ring of Steall, the walk we did on Friday. This section, aptly named 'The Devil's Ridge' comes towards the end of the walk, heading over towards the last Munro in the circuit, Sgurr a' Mhaim. I didn't take many photographs, as the visibility was coming and going, it was wet and not great for the camera, but this one gives an indication of what the ridge is like. It's not particularly difficult, but it's narrow, and you do need to concentrate and watch where you put your feet.



We were quite shocked to read in the local paper yesterday, that a casualty was helicoptered off this hill by Lochaber Mountain Rescue on Friday evening - the same day we were there - having fallen 'a significant distance' from the Devil's Ridge. Seems they were lucky and got away with relatively minor injuries.



Just another reminder, if we needed it, to be very careful out there.