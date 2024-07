The Honka Hut, Balmoral Estate

Thelma and I passed by here on Tuesday on our walk. I've posted pictures of the 'Hut' before, but it looked slightly different then. It was a gift to the late Queen on the occasion of her Silver Wedding Anniversary from the People of Finland. I wonder what they would think of the new rustic coating it now has? I quite like it - but I do wonder if it was done for purely aesthetic reasons, or was it to maintain the integrity of the building? I guess I'll never know!