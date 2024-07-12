Ladies Golf Outing

Today was our ladies' golf outing to Kirriemuir. A fun day out and someone always brings along a can or two of gin and tonic to enjoy sometime after the 9th hole. It was a Texas Scramble, with a twist, which is a very inclusive way to play in a team, and both these ladies, June, 77 and Jeanette, 83, played 18 holes along with Catriona and me. They are both legends. And guess what, we won! It was all very close though and lots of fun. Here you can see June enjoying her wee can of gin and tonic whilst Jeanette prepares to hit her ball. And even the weather played ball - it was a beautiful day.