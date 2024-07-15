Beinn Fionnlaidh, Argyl

A beautiful day yesterday for us to do our first Munro from our base in Oban. We also met our daughter and had dinner together at a seafood restaurant in town. A special treat. We also saw some of Wimbledon and some of the football - a great day for Spain - and although we saw none of it, we heard a lot about Robert McIntyre, from Oban, winning the Scottish Open. A memorable day in many ways, and the sun was also shining.



I liked the way the rocks in the lochan somehow emulated the mountains behind.



Sorry not commenting much, just keeping my head above water.