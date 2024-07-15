Previous
Beinn Fionnlaidh, Argyl by jamibann
Photo 3910

Beinn Fionnlaidh, Argyl

A beautiful day yesterday for us to do our first Munro from our base in Oban. We also met our daughter and had dinner together at a seafood restaurant in town. A special treat. We also saw some of Wimbledon and some of the football - a great day for Spain - and although we saw none of it, we heard a lot about Robert McIntyre, from Oban, winning the Scottish Open. A memorable day in many ways, and the sun was also shining.

I liked the way the rocks in the lochan somehow emulated the mountains behind.

Sorry not commenting much, just keeping my head above water.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1071% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise