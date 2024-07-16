Previous
Beinn Sgulaird

We left the 'kids' to do their own thing today, and we headed up Beinn Sgulaird. Another single Munro with a lot of elevation, as there were lots of ups and downs to eventually reach the summit. We had a lovely warm, windless, slightly misty, occasional rainshower, sort of day. Perfect for walking. This sheep found us of interest, clearly! We never met another soul on the hill.

Today we're spending the day with the kids in Oban before we all head off in our own different directions - ours to Glencoe, theirs to Loch Fyne. This nice spell of weather seems not likely to last, and we're looking at rain again in Glencoe. Let's hope there's not too much and that we can get those Glen Etive hills done this time, having had to leave them behind on our last trip here.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
Such a magical capture of this beautiful scenery, That sheep looks absolutely fabulous up there., what a great find and shot. Good luck with the weather, hope you make it this time.
July 16th, 2024  
