Ferry to Kerrera

On Tuesday we took the very small (12 people, 1 vehicle) ferry across the water to Kerrera from Oban, and had a lovely walk around the island. The tea garden there was a delight! This was taken whilst waiting for the ferry to drop these passengers and come back for us - there was a timetable, but when busy it just kept going over and back until all passengers had reached their destinations.



We are now in Glencoe, and although not perfect weather, managed to add a couple more Munros to our bag yesterday, in nearby Glen Etive. We're having a rest day today (more rainy weather) but hoping for a big walk tomorrow.