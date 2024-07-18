Ferry to Kerrera

Previous
On Tuesday we took the very small (12 people, 1 vehicle) ferry across the water to Kerrera from Oban, and had a lovely walk around the island. The tea garden there was a delight! This was taken whilst waiting for the ferry to drop these passengers and come back for us - there was a timetable, but when busy it just kept going over and back until all passengers had reached their destinations.

We are now in Glencoe, and although not perfect weather, managed to add a couple more Munros to our bag yesterday, in nearby Glen Etive. We're having a rest day today (more rainy weather) but hoping for a big walk tomorrow.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
