Previous
Next
The Tea Garden on Kerrera by jamibann
Photo 3914

The Tea Garden on Kerrera

This was such a lovely find on our walk around the island of Kerrera with daughter and BF on Tuesday. Lots of instructions though! A place to order, a place to wait, and a place not to go unless you were invited! We weren't, but the yellow gate was so tempting! Ha ha. Lovely tea, coffee and cakes - inside or out, depending on the weather. We were lucky enough to be able to sit out.

Afterwards we visited Gylen castle ruins and then had ice cream in a little shop near the end of our walk, before catching the ferry back to Oban.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1072% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise