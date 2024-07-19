The Tea Garden on Kerrera

This was such a lovely find on our walk around the island of Kerrera with daughter and BF on Tuesday. Lots of instructions though! A place to order, a place to wait, and a place not to go unless you were invited! We weren't, but the yellow gate was so tempting! Ha ha. Lovely tea, coffee and cakes - inside or out, depending on the weather. We were lucky enough to be able to sit out.



Afterwards we visited Gylen castle ruins and then had ice cream in a little shop near the end of our walk, before catching the ferry back to Oban.