Natural Rock Formation by jamibann
Natural Rock Formation

A piece of rock on Kerrera island that none of could resist climbing!

I'll get back to photos of Munros, but suffice to say that we're home now, and we popped 7 in the bag on this trip. 2 near Oban and the 5 in Glen Etive. We were very happy to get Glen Etive 'done' as it had started to prove quite elusive. Last trip we tried, but failed miserably due to rivers and streams in spate. We had to miss a day on this trip too, because of bad weather, so we combined two walks on Friday to get them all done. We weren't leaving without them!
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1072% complete

Diana ace
Congratulations, your perseverance paid off! Lovely capture of these great rock formations.
July 20th, 2024  
