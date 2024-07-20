Natural Rock Formation

A piece of rock on Kerrera island that none of could resist climbing!



I'll get back to photos of Munros, but suffice to say that we're home now, and we popped 7 in the bag on this trip. 2 near Oban and the 5 in Glen Etive. We were very happy to get Glen Etive 'done' as it had started to prove quite elusive. Last trip we tried, but failed miserably due to rivers and streams in spate. We had to miss a day on this trip too, because of bad weather, so we combined two walks on Friday to get them all done. We weren't leaving without them!