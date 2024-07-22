Previous
Washing in the West by jamibann
Washing in the West

This scene tickled me on our walk on Kerrera. The mixture of washing and fishing floats, the 'palm' tree, and the colours.
Issi Bannerman

Casablanca ace
LOL! Like a teeny slice of the Caribbean dropped in there. Feel like I am on Saint Marie in Death in Paradise all of a sudden!
July 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Me too… a wonderful simplicity of living and healthy living.
Off grid even better. Fabulous capture… it’s the palm that’s interesting.
July 22nd, 2024  
julia ace
Could easily be a NZ scene.. That 'palm' tree looks like a Cabbage tree ( cordyline).. and the 'long line' is commonly seen in rural NZ.. yes I have one and they are brilliant..
July 22nd, 2024  
Wylie ace
somehow OP's washing is always photogenic!
July 22nd, 2024  
