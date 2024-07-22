Sign up
Previous
Photo 3917
Washing in the West
This scene tickled me on our walk on Kerrera. The mixture of washing and fishing floats, the 'palm' tree, and the colours.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
4
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4124
photos
194
followers
121
following
1073% complete
View this month »
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
3917
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
16th July 2024 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
LOL! Like a teeny slice of the Caribbean dropped in there. Feel like I am on Saint Marie in Death in Paradise all of a sudden!
July 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Me too… a wonderful simplicity of living and healthy living.
Off grid even better. Fabulous capture… it’s the palm that’s interesting.
July 22nd, 2024
julia
ace
Could easily be a NZ scene.. That 'palm' tree looks like a Cabbage tree ( cordyline).. and the 'long line' is commonly seen in rural NZ.. yes I have one and they are brilliant..
July 22nd, 2024
Wylie
ace
somehow OP's washing is always photogenic!
July 22nd, 2024
close
365 Project
close
