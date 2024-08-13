Previous
Every Morning You Greet Me by jamibann
Every Morning You Greet Me

I love the shape of the Edelweiss flowers.

Running a bit short of ideas for photos at the moment. I need a few days in the hills, but that's not happening for a while - too many home commitments. Next Munro trip on the 19th though.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
Being a huge fan of Austria, this is an absolute delight to see. Beautiful shot, instant fav.
August 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very special flowers, did you grow these or are the wild?
August 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous capture with wonderful details.
August 13th, 2024  
julia ace
Lol at first sight I thought it was old people faces.. without teeth.. had to zoom on my phone to check.. Cute flowers..
August 13th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Gorgeous wee flowers ideally seen like this!
August 13th, 2024  
Helene ace
so rare! this is gorgeous. fav
August 13th, 2024  
