Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3939
Every Morning You Greet Me
I love the shape of the Edelweiss flowers.
Running a bit short of ideas for photos at the moment. I need a few days in the hills, but that's not happening for a while - too many home commitments. Next Munro trip on the 19th though.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4146
photos
191
followers
119
following
1079% complete
View this month »
3932
3933
3934
3935
3936
3937
3938
3939
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
11th August 2024 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Being a huge fan of Austria, this is an absolute delight to see. Beautiful shot, instant fav.
August 13th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very special flowers, did you grow these or are the wild?
August 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous capture with wonderful details.
August 13th, 2024
julia
ace
Lol at first sight I thought it was old people faces.. without teeth.. had to zoom on my phone to check.. Cute flowers..
August 13th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Gorgeous wee flowers ideally seen like this!
August 13th, 2024
Helene
ace
so rare! this is gorgeous. fav
August 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close