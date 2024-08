Small Tortoiseshell on the Oregano

I spent a few minutes with this lovely butterfly yesterday, just watching it flit around on the oregano flowers. At first I thought it was a Painted Lady, but after checking out its markings, I believe it's a Small Tortoiseshell.



A very deep pocketful of joy - son and girlfriend have been camping around Scotland this past week and are coming to stay tonight. We're having dinner at The Fish Shop with them later. Can't wait!