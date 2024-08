Commando Memorial, Spean Bridge

United We Conquer.



As we had a rainy day to fill, yesterday, we visited the Commando Memorial in Spean Bridge - a monument dedicated to the men of the original British Commando Forces raised during World War II. It overlooks the training areas of the Commando Training Depot established in 1942 at Achnacarry Castle. The monument was unveiled in 1952 by the Queen Mother. Even on a grey day like yesterday, the views were beautiful. We didn't stop for long though, as it was pouring at the time.