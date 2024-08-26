Previous
247 in the Bag by jamibann
Photo 3952

As expected, yesterday was wet (again) and so very few photographs were taken - just a couple at the start of the walk before the rain came on, and one at each summit for the record.

This was taken as we sat down in the shelter of the top cairn to have a bite to eat, at the top of our second Munro, Chno Dearg, near Loch Treig. I took the phone out of its waterproof bag, took a selfie and then it went back for the rest of the walk. We didn't hang about at the top as the wind was howling. I felt as if we'd waded off this hill as we were on pathless, soggy, grassy slopes for most of the descent.

August in Scotland!

Homeward bound soon - the washing machine will be on 'full tilt' this afternoon!

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1082% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
The faces of success despite it all! Congrats to you and enjoy drying out again!
August 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
The intrepid duo - you are amazing!
August 26th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Look at you two as you celebrate another success!
August 26th, 2024  
