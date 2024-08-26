247 in the Bag

As expected, yesterday was wet (again) and so very few photographs were taken - just a couple at the start of the walk before the rain came on, and one at each summit for the record.



This was taken as we sat down in the shelter of the top cairn to have a bite to eat, at the top of our second Munro, Chno Dearg, near Loch Treig. I took the phone out of its waterproof bag, took a selfie and then it went back for the rest of the walk. We didn't hang about at the top as the wind was howling. I felt as if we'd waded off this hill as we were on pathless, soggy, grassy slopes for most of the descent.



August in Scotland!



Homeward bound soon - the washing machine will be on 'full tilt' this afternoon!



