Cycling in to Culra Bothy

So, we're back and our mission was accomplished. We had a fabulous time with amazing weather.



We set off in the car on Tuesday and plan B was quickly actioned. Our original plan had been to drive to Loch Arkaig, camp with car alongside for 2 nights, do the hardest walk of our trip (30 km, 3 Munros) then drive to Dalwhinnie, cycle 15 km, and set up camp for 2 nights and do the 2 slightly shorter walks from there.



However, on arrival at the beginning of the 12 mile lochside drive to our intended camp spot at Loch Arkaig we were advised that the road was closed until Thursday evening at 5pm. Quick turn around. Drive 1 hour or so back to Dalwhinnie, pack the bike panniers, get the bikes ready, and cycle in to Culra Bothy before it got dark. We made it, and got camp set up and dinner served by 7pm, feeling a little perturbed that our plan had been switched around on us - very destabilising! A couple of things were left behind in the car, but nothing disastrous. 2 rookie errors that first night ... never leave food of any sort outside the tent, even under the fly sheet ... mice will find it, however well it's wrapped. Sounds very obvious, but easily done when there's limited space inside the tent and nowhere else to put it! And don't rely on matches - they will get damp - thank goodness for our little flint clicker.



But as you can see, a magnificent cycle in through the moorland, meeting these beautiful estate horses en route. We gave the white one a wide berth though, as it had a slightly twitchy rear leg!