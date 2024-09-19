Previous
Day One's Walk by jamibann
Photo 3976

Day One's Walk

This was the summit of Geal-Charn, the second Munro of our first walk. We had a great day, the weather was perfect, and we were back at the tent by 3pm for a relax in the sun and prepare for day 2.
19th September 2024 19th Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, he looks so tiny up there!
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
I love following you on this amazing trip, kudos to both of you.
September 22nd, 2024  
