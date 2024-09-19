Sign up
Photo 3976
Day One's Walk
This was the summit of Geal-Charn, the second Munro of our first walk. We had a great day, the weather was perfect, and we were back at the tent by 3pm for a relax in the sun and prepare for day 2.
19th September 2024
19th Sep 24
2
2
Issi Bannerman
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
Kathy A
ace
Wow, he looks so tiny up there!
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
I love following you on this amazing trip, kudos to both of you.
September 22nd, 2024
