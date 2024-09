Morning has Broken

Day two about to begin - which involved a shorter walk up Ben Alder and Beinn Bheoil. We managed to get back to base by 1.30 pm, pack up camp, cycle the 15 km out to Dalwhinnie where the car was parked, drive to Loch Arkaig (yes, the road was open), set up camp, have dinner, and get to bed for the next long day ahead.