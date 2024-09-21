Sign up
Photo 3978
An Arizona Moonset
As we walked towards Ben Alder early Thursday morning, the moon was setting behind the Lancet Ridge. It felt more like a scene from Arizona days, than it did Scotland!
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
5
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3972
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
19th September 2024 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Amazing colour!
September 22nd, 2024
Christina
ace
Yes it does - it could also be the aussie outback.
September 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
September 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
September 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
Wow - I can see this as a large print on your lounge wall!
September 22nd, 2024
