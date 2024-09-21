Previous
An Arizona Moonset by jamibann
Photo 3978

An Arizona Moonset

As we walked towards Ben Alder early Thursday morning, the moon was setting behind the Lancet Ridge. It felt more like a scene from Arizona days, than it did Scotland!
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Kathy A ace
Amazing colour!
September 22nd, 2024  
Christina ace
Yes it does - it could also be the aussie outback.
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
September 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
September 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Wow - I can see this as a large print on your lounge wall!
September 22nd, 2024  
