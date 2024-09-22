Look closely and you'll see him!

As we sat on top of Ben Alder, having our first coffee of the day, we were feeling quite chuffed with ourselves as everything was working out perfectly - despite our discombobulating start on Tuesday. A chap in a yellow t-shirt arrived on top from a different direction, so after salutary greetings, John asked where he'd walked in from. He responded 'Dalwhinnie'. That's where we'd cycled in from two days previously, so we knew it was 15km to the foot of Ben Alder from there, and it was only 09h30. After further interrogation, he shared with us that he'd not only walked in from Dalwhinnie that morning, but he'd also already done the four Munros that we'd done yesterday! He'd left Dalwhinnie at 1am, walked all night, and had one more Munro to do and then walk back to Dalwhinnie - he reckoned another 3-4 hours - he thought he might be back within the 24 hours - a 56km walk! We felt quite small in comparison! He was very modest about it though. :-) And he was at least half our age! But, anyway, you can maybe see him striding out along the Coire edge - we watched as we finished our coffee and then followed in his footsteps, over to Beinn Bheoil and back to our wee tent to pack up and cycle to Dalwhinnie. :-)