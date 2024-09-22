Previous
Look closely and you'll see him! by jamibann
Look closely and you'll see him!

As we sat on top of Ben Alder, having our first coffee of the day, we were feeling quite chuffed with ourselves as everything was working out perfectly - despite our discombobulating start on Tuesday. A chap in a yellow t-shirt arrived on top from a different direction, so after salutary greetings, John asked where he'd walked in from. He responded 'Dalwhinnie'. That's where we'd cycled in from two days previously, so we knew it was 15km to the foot of Ben Alder from there, and it was only 09h30. After further interrogation, he shared with us that he'd not only walked in from Dalwhinnie that morning, but he'd also already done the four Munros that we'd done yesterday! He'd left Dalwhinnie at 1am, walked all night, and had one more Munro to do and then walk back to Dalwhinnie - he reckoned another 3-4 hours - he thought he might be back within the 24 hours - a 56km walk! We felt quite small in comparison! He was very modest about it though. :-) And he was at least half our age! But, anyway, you can maybe see him striding out along the Coire edge - we watched as we finished our coffee and then followed in his footsteps, over to Beinn Bheoil and back to our wee tent to pack up and cycle to Dalwhinnie. :-)
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Kathy A ace
Wow, a 56km walk in 24 hours! That's dedication!
September 22nd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I have always loved the word, Dalwhinnie - having got a book when I was growing up called &quot;The Bees from Dalwhinnie&quot; Now I've retrieved that book from our bookcase and found it was, 'The Bees on Drumwhinnie' by Dorita Fairlie Bruce - my edition was published in 1952. I loved this book.
I also love this shot - wild and high! fav
September 22nd, 2024  
Christina ace
Fab shot - some people are machines! That chap is amazing
September 22nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
I found him! I am in awe of him - and of you guys. I love following, vicariously, your adventures.
September 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
What an amazing capture and even more amazing story! I am in awe of anyone doing what you and John are doing, but goodness, that must have been a fit guy! Good luck with the rest of your trip xx
September 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Just amazing
September 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
He's one driven guy to strive for all that within 24 hours!
September 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Loving your stories of your climbing adventures
September 22nd, 2024  
