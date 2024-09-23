Cycling back to Dalwhinnie

3.20 pm, Thursday. Cycling back to pick up the car and move camp to Loch Arkaig, crossing everything that 'our' road was indeed open again. We took a slightly different route with the bikes - staying on larger track, even though it was a little further. It made for easier, and probably safer, cycling! The bikes are much less stable when weighed down at the back with panniers. I did actually come off mine on the edge of the gravel road, but as I was going uphill and fairly slowly I managed to stay upright as my bike capsized on me - no harm done!