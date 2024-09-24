Early Morning - Friday

We set off early on Friday morning as we knew we had a long day ahead. It was such a pretty morning with lots of low lying cloud/mist sitting in the valleys. This was taken at around 7.45 am as we approached Upper Dessary - the furthest out house in the glen. After that we traversed a bit of forestry and then it was a steep uphill for the first of the three Munros of the day. We both found it to be very tiring! Once at the top of first one though, the remaining two felt slightly easier. The photo is better on black, if you have the time.



Dad's 91st birthday today, so it's a wee day trip to Braemar for lunch with him.