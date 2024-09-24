Previous
Early Morning - Friday by jamibann
Photo 3981

Early Morning - Friday

We set off early on Friday morning as we knew we had a long day ahead. It was such a pretty morning with lots of low lying cloud/mist sitting in the valleys. This was taken at around 7.45 am as we approached Upper Dessary - the furthest out house in the glen. After that we traversed a bit of forestry and then it was a steep uphill for the first of the three Munros of the day. We both found it to be very tiring! Once at the top of first one though, the remaining two felt slightly easier. The photo is better on black, if you have the time.

Dad's 91st birthday today, so it's a wee day trip to Braemar for lunch with him.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
My daughter when she was young called the misty clouds lying low in the valleys 'magic lakes' and that's what we still call them in my family. Your photo captures magic lakes beautifully
September 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Happy birthday to your darling Dad! Have a super lunch visit.
This is a cracker, low lying mist in the hills is always so beautiful
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise