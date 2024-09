Cloud Inversion over Glen Kingie

Some of you may remember me describing a valley we walked through earlier this month as 'one of the bleakest, most remote and desolate glens in Scotland'. That was a very tough, boggy, wet, miserable walk and we were very glad when it was over.



Well, this is a photo of that very same Munro, but taken on Friday from the top of Sgurr Nan Coreachan, a neighbouring Munro. The low cloud sat in Glen Kingie and Sgurr Mhor looked quite spectacular sitting there in a sea of cloud.