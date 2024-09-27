Previous
Meet Gary
Meet Gary

Gary is from Yorkshire and is a retired RAF Mountain Leader. We first met him on The Saddle at the end of August when he asked me to take his photo on the summit. We got talking and we all moved onto our next challenges, assuming we'd wouldn't see each other again. Roll on 3 weeks, and who do we meet in the car park at Loch Arkaig, but Gary, as he tumbled out of his camper van at 7am! A bit of a coincidence as Gary drives up from Yorkshire to walk his Munros. He's done about the same number as us, and is 'mopping up during weather windows' like us.

He cycled the first 7km or so, whilst we walked, but we caught up with him on our second Munro of the day, Garbh Chioch Mhor. I thought a photo of him and John was the order of the day. We were back at the car park before Gary (despite him having a bike), so we didn't get a chance to say farewell and John and I were too tired and hungry to hang out and wait for his return, after our 30km, fairly strenuous walk. I wonder when we'll meet Gary for the third time?!
Diana ace
Your captures of these amazing landscapes are just too wonderful, kudos to you and Jon for bagging a few more Munros! I also love reading the interesting stories that accompany them xx
September 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, that is a lot of fun! Nice to "meet" you, Gary and good luck to all three of you with those Munros!
September 27th, 2024  
leggzy
Sometimes things like that aren't just coincidences. Wonderful capture to remember your 2nd meeting!
September 27th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a coincidence meeting up again. Nice pic.
September 27th, 2024  
