Birse Castle in the Sun

On Friday I went for a walk with friends - one of our first recce walks for the Walking Festival in May next year. It was a bitterly cold day as we walked on these bleak, relatively low lying hills with very little shelter from the wind. We did witness a couple of rainbows though!



Birse Castle was originally built in 1585, but was in ruins by 1887. It was restored and enlarged between 1905 and 1911. I believe it is currently owned by Viscount Cowdry of Dunecht.