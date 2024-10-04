Previous
Walking into Maol Charn-Dearg by jamibann
Walking into Maol Charn-Dearg

What a lovely Autumn day yesterday in Achnasheen. Low winds and blue skies. The perfect day for walking. That’s our last walk of this trip - bringing us up to 268 Munros. Only 14 left.

Heading off later this morning for our tourist day to Applecross. Looking forward to it.

Internet still very intermittent, so once again - apologies for lack of commenting.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

