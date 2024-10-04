Walking into Maol Charn-Dearg

What a lovely Autumn day yesterday in Achnasheen. Low winds and blue skies. The perfect day for walking. That’s our last walk of this trip - bringing us up to 268 Munros. Only 14 left.



Heading off later this morning for our tourist day to Applecross. Looking forward to it.



Internet still very intermittent, so once again - apologies for lack of commenting.