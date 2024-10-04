Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3991
Walking into Maol Charn-Dearg
What a lovely Autumn day yesterday in Achnasheen. Low winds and blue skies. The perfect day for walking. That’s our last walk of this trip - bringing us up to 268 Munros. Only 14 left.
Heading off later this morning for our tourist day to Applecross. Looking forward to it.
Internet still very intermittent, so once again - apologies for lack of commenting.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4198
photos
188
followers
118
following
1093% complete
View this month »
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
3rd October 2024 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close