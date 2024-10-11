Previous
Partridge in the Garden by jamibann
Partridge in the Garden

Yesterday, I was looking out the window and spotted a partridge hanging out on the back lawn (I've only once seen one in the garden before). So, I dropped everything, ran upstairs, grabbed the camera, switched lenses, ran back down, out the back door, oh so quietly, sneaked around the back of the house, and of course it had already moved ... stealthily however, I followed it to the back of the hedge and all too quickly it just kept running away from me. I got ONE shot before it flew off. This was it. But it's in focus, so I thought I'd post it today. Welcome to 365 Mr or Mrs Partridge.
Casablanca ace
Ah, she's a sweet lady! I do like partridges.
October 11th, 2024  
