Previous
The Ladder Hills by jamibann
Photo 4000

The Ladder Hills

These are the hills on the Glenlivet Estate, near Tomintoul. Not the most inspiring as they are fairly featureless, but they give great views over to Ben Rinnes and to Ben Avon. They are also good winter walking hills as they are not too high. On Friday we had sleet on top but not too much wind. Visibility came and went, but was generally fairly good as you can see. John's bright green rucksack rain cover is handy as it gives a pop of colour.

Today is our golf club AGM (Ladies' Section) when I get to take over my role as Vice Captain to help my friend Frances as she takes over as Captain. Neither of us really wanted to do it, but needs must. There is not a big waiting list of people wanting to do it and everyone needs to take their turn! Maybe my golf will improve?!
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1095% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
Ooh good luck taking on Vice captain and captain rolls. Harder than walking the Munroes! I've managed to keep my head down so far. I've been a committee member and been on the Committee for regional golf and that's hard enough! unfortunately golfers are getting older and older with no new blood coming on board. We're finding it's the same few that are now expected to continue on forever!
On an aside, I'm coming back to Auchterarder for Christmas this year - with my husband. First Christmas in the UK for 26 years!
October 13th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
@yorkshirekiwi At least I have the Munros almost complete before I start! I think the golf club committee issues are the same everywhere! A Scottish Christmas for you? Lovely. We're heading to Madeira! A rare trip away from home for us at Christmas/New Year, but we're meeting the kids and partners there, so will almost be like home!
October 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise