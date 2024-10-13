The Ladder Hills

These are the hills on the Glenlivet Estate, near Tomintoul. Not the most inspiring as they are fairly featureless, but they give great views over to Ben Rinnes and to Ben Avon. They are also good winter walking hills as they are not too high. On Friday we had sleet on top but not too much wind. Visibility came and went, but was generally fairly good as you can see. John's bright green rucksack rain cover is handy as it gives a pop of colour.



Today is our golf club AGM (Ladies' Section) when I get to take over my role as Vice Captain to help my friend Frances as she takes over as Captain. Neither of us really wanted to do it, but needs must. There is not a big waiting list of people wanting to do it and everyone needs to take their turn! Maybe my golf will improve?!