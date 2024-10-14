Previous
Scalan Seminary by jamibann
Scalan Seminary

Our walk on Friday walk passed by the old College of Scalan. It was a Scottish Catholic seminary and one of the few places in Scotland where the Catholic faith was kept alive during the anti-Catholic persecutions of the 18th Century. It is now a museum and open all year to visitors. Last year when we did this walk, we never tried the door as we assumed it would be locked. However, this time we happened to meet the caretaker and were chatting to him. He advised us that the door was always open, and so we had a walk around inside. It was lovely to see how well and how simply the building had been restored, with funding from the National Lottery. A good discovery, as it will be interesting for our walkers in May to discover this tucked-away historic building.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Maggiemae ace
It must have been a real challenge in Scotland for a person with the Catholic persuasion. Those heavy floor flagstones!
October 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a wonderful find and capture, I love all the textures and shapes that you captured so well. Your walkers will be utterly delighted to see this.
October 14th, 2024  
