Into the Sun

I shot this image as we walked towards yesterday's goal - Meall Chuaich. I liked the lens flare that resulted from shooting directly into the sun. It looks better on black.



We had a good, but VERY windy walk. Yellow wind warnings, and about 50mph on the hill. But it was a short, non-technical walk of only one Munro. We took great care and advanced slowly against the wind.



Today's forecast is much better - so we're going for two today.