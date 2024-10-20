Between Munros

Yesterday went to plan. Another two Munros in the bag (11 to go now ...). The weather was more or less as expected. Lower winds than the previous day, but with scattered showers and some sunshine. This was taken on the plateau, crossing over between the two hills, as we met a single walker coming towards us. As we passed, she said 'Oh I tried really hard not to be in your photo', to which I responded 'Oh, no, I really wanted you to be in it'! We both laughed and carried on our way.



To be honest, these two hills are fairly mundane, but they needed to be done. No features of interest, no views (because of the weather), but on the plus side, fairly easy, gentle walks. Perfect for this time of year - we were off the hill by 1.30pm and home in Ballater by 4.30pm having stopped at Pitlochry for coffee. The guy in red is Richard - someone we met as we started walking around 9am, and we ended up doing the whole walk with him. He's a bio-chemist, and although originally from Leeds, he now lives and works in Edinburgh.