Previous
Between Munros by jamibann
Photo 4007

Between Munros

Yesterday went to plan. Another two Munros in the bag (11 to go now ...). The weather was more or less as expected. Lower winds than the previous day, but with scattered showers and some sunshine. This was taken on the plateau, crossing over between the two hills, as we met a single walker coming towards us. As we passed, she said 'Oh I tried really hard not to be in your photo', to which I responded 'Oh, no, I really wanted you to be in it'! We both laughed and carried on our way.

To be honest, these two hills are fairly mundane, but they needed to be done. No features of interest, no views (because of the weather), but on the plus side, fairly easy, gentle walks. Perfect for this time of year - we were off the hill by 1.30pm and home in Ballater by 4.30pm having stopped at Pitlochry for coffee. The guy in red is Richard - someone we met as we started walking around 9am, and we ended up doing the whole walk with him. He's a bio-chemist, and although originally from Leeds, he now lives and works in Edinburgh.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1097% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
Gorgeous browns and light . Beautiful photo
October 20th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fantastic intense colour. Great to meet others on your way. What an amazing count down you are on now! 🥰
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise