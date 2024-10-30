Previous
Bokeh and a Bonus by jamibann
Bokeh and a Bonus

I had a wee wander around the wet garden yesterday morning with my camera. The ornamental grass was glistening in the sun, and begging for a photo to be taken. I obliged and when I downloaded them, I found that I had unwittingly captured an insect as well. An extra bonus!

I had a trip to the theatre last night to see 101 Dalmations with a friend. It started off a bit 'iffy' and I wondered what I'd let myself in for, but it picked up as it went on, and it was actually very good - the on stage animations with the dogs was very clever. A fun evening.
