Bare Aspen

I went for a walk around Loch Kinord yesterday, with my camera. It was a lovely day and I wanted to capture some autumnal colours before they are all gone. I wasn't disappointed - it was beautiful. Every shade of brown and orange and yellow. I kind of liked the row of bare Aspen I walked past them.



Tomorrow I've been asked to take photographs of a special event. I hope I don't mess up! I can't tell you what the event is, but it's taking place in Nairn. All will be revealed!



Happy Halloween!