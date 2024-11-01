Previous
Autumnal Bracken by jamibann
Photo 4019

Autumnal Bracken

Another shot from yesterday's walk around the loch. I know I'll be tight for time tomorrow, so am posting this in advance.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such great textures and tones too. Wishing you all the best for tomorrow 🤞🏼
October 31st, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
gives off a nice fall feeling
October 31st, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the shapes and the light.
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise