Previous
Photo 4019
Autumnal Bracken
Another shot from yesterday's walk around the loch. I know I'll be tight for time tomorrow, so am posting this in advance.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
3
4
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such great textures and tones too. Wishing you all the best for tomorrow 🤞🏼
October 31st, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
gives off a nice fall feeling
October 31st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the shapes and the light.
October 31st, 2024
