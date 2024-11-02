Previous
The Wedding! by jamibann
The Wedding!

The special event I mentioned the other day took place at 2pm yesterday, in Nairn. Graham and Elaine, after 30 years together, decided to get married and they chose Nairn for the event. It was a very small affair. Just six of us, including the couple getting married, and via WhatsApp, a couple of friends from Australia (at midnight for them). Funnily enough, the ceremony took place in the Registrar's office where my parents got married in 1956.

Despite it being a small event, Elaine was quite nervous. We had a bit of a laugh about her having to be dragged to the alter, so John thought he'd act out the scene as we arrived at the office.

We had a lovely day starting with a champagne breakfast, the wedding ceremony, more champagne and nibbles and then we ate at restaurant 112 in Nairn, where champagne, wine and sherry were consumed. Back to base the girls were practised The Slosh (as one does) and the boys had a couple of whiskies. All were in bed by midnight!

A small, personal and memorable event. :-)
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Kathy A ace
Good on them and such a fabulous photo! I had to google The Slosh though.
November 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Fun
November 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
What a fun capture
November 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous, such a lovely shot of the happy couple 😍
November 2nd, 2024  
julia ace
Sounds like heaps of fun.. Good for them..
November 2nd, 2024  
