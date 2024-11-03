Sign up
Photo 4021
The Deed is Done!
Exiting the Registrar's Office on 1st November. Mr and Mrs Little. :-)
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4229
photos
188
followers
118
following
1101% complete
View this month »
