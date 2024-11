Dreamer of Peace

As we walked through Saughton Park, in Edinburgh, we passed by Dreamer of Peace. A sculpture by Kaivalya Torpy, inspired by Sri Chimney - poet, philosopher, man of peace and founder of the Oneness-Home Peace Run, a global torch-relay. People are encouraged to 'hold' the torch and offer their own hope for peace.



"O dreamers of peace, come.

Let us walk together. O lovers of peace, come,

Let us run together.

O servers of peace, come.

Let us grow together."



Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007)