A moment of brightness

We set off this morning from Ballater at 6am to drive to Drumochter to walk 4 munros in the area. Hill weather forecasts were varied - some said sun on tops, others said fog/mist. Sadly fog and mist won the day. This was taken during a brief moment of brightness on our fourth hill. Lots of navigation required during the day to get from summit to summit as the hills weren't showing themselves much, never mind the paths. We made it though - 4 more in the bag and only 5 to go now.



John had a close scrape on a slippy, steep, grassy hill as we descended. His foot went from under him and he landed on his bum ... but started sliding down the hill, picking up speed. I could only stand and watch as he careered downwards - an accidental glissade. He came to a stop after about 40-50 metres. He got quite a fright, as did I. He got away with some skinned knuckles and a bruised hip. Could have been much worse. A relaxing evening ahead, as we're staying over in Newtonmore. A glass of red beckons, I think. :-)