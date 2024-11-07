One Minute Past Three

Previous
Popping back to Edinburgh for today's post. This is one of the clocks on the Royal Yacht Britannia - there are various throughout the yacht and they are all set at the time the Queen last stepped off the yacht. I thought it was a touching detail.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
We visited Royal Britannia, loved it. What a wonderful detail to add in Her honour. Beautiful shot.
November 7th, 2024  
