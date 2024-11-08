Flashback Friday

I had a different image ready to post today. But then I changed my mind. A year ago I was in Cape Town, waiting to welcome our daughter back from her sailing trip from Portsmouth to Cape Town, via Puerto Sherry and Punta del Este. I can't believe it's a year already. On this very day, I had a meet up with 365er Diana, which I so enjoyed. We hit it off immediately. In the afternoon I visited the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art and this is a photo I took inside that museum. I've been thinking a lot about that trip this week, and thinking a lot about Diana, and also the time that has passed between now and then.