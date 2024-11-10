Carn Mor - Ladder Hills

These hills are fairly nondescript but this is a lovely walk, and on Friday we got a great day for our Walking Festival recce. John and I have done it twice before. Once in wind, once in thick mist and this time in glorious sunshine. The clear day fairly helped us pick out a better route across the deep peat hags!



Fellow walkers in this image are hubby (of course), Heather (Lotty's mum), Caroline (Top Dog's mum) and Rita. No dogs on this walk though - too many sheep around the lower areas.



And we're off again tonight ... hoping to get four munros done - the last of 2024. Fingers crossed that the weather stays with us.