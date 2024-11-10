Previous
Carn Mor - Ladder Hills by jamibann
Photo 4028

Carn Mor - Ladder Hills

These hills are fairly nondescript but this is a lovely walk, and on Friday we got a great day for our Walking Festival recce. John and I have done it twice before. Once in wind, once in thick mist and this time in glorious sunshine. The clear day fairly helped us pick out a better route across the deep peat hags!

Fellow walkers in this image are hubby (of course), Heather (Lotty's mum), Caroline (Top Dog's mum) and Rita. No dogs on this walk though - too many sheep around the lower areas.

And we're off again tonight ... hoping to get four munros done - the last of 2024. Fingers crossed that the weather stays with us.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1103% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Beautiful, so lovely up above the mist and drizzle that was in the east.
Have a great munro time.
November 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks very nice especially with the cleared skies. Sun never broke through once the past week where I was!
November 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise