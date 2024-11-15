Previous
Summit of Ben Lui by jamibann
Photo 4033

Summit of Ben Lui

Thank you for all your lovely comments on my liquid cloud post, yesterday. I have more mountain moments, I'm afraid. This was taken at the top of Ben Lui on Tuesday. We couldn't believe our luck in getting such a fabulous day in November.

We're currently trying to plan our final Munro - we've decided we can't wait until next June to do it, (the original plan) so we're going to go for it on the next weather/diary window. It could be next weekend - at least the diary tells us that, but what is the weather saying? Too early to tell.

But for the moment it's a walk closer to home that is beckoning today.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Awesome weather for your walks /climbs and the photos are superb.
I can understand you don't want to wait until June.....
Enjoy every day!
November 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A beautiful awesome photo… Wow! Ooo it’s a magical moment.
Love it!
November 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super viewpoint, like being in a plane!
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise