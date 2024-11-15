Summit of Ben Lui

Thank you for all your lovely comments on my liquid cloud post, yesterday. I have more mountain moments, I'm afraid. This was taken at the top of Ben Lui on Tuesday. We couldn't believe our luck in getting such a fabulous day in November.



We're currently trying to plan our final Munro - we've decided we can't wait until next June to do it, (the original plan) so we're going to go for it on the next weather/diary window. It could be next weekend - at least the diary tells us that, but what is the weather saying? Too early to tell.



But for the moment it's a walk closer to home that is beckoning today.